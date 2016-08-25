Kate stuns in £95 scarlet dress

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, pulled out all the stops as she stepped out in London on Thursday.

The royal looked incredible in a scarlet skater-style dress that fell just above the knee. The flattering fit of the dress, designed by LK Bennett and priced at £95, showed off her lithe physique.

She finished off the look with her trusty nude accessories, rocking her suede LK Bennett heels and a patent clutch.

But it wasn't all about her outfit – Kate had opted for an intricate half updo with a twisted knot.

Kate's appearance comes just a day after she dazzled during an official duty wearing an LK Bennett dress that she was recycling from 2014.

The royal wore the white and blue poppy-print dress during her tour of Australia and New Zealand.

