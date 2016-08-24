The #HFMFashionSpecial you don't want to miss...


Our October issue is bigger and better than ever! The ultimate catwalk special, we've covered all of the key shows from the fashion capitals of New York, London, Paris and Milan.

With expert commentary and beautifully presented imagery, we've put the fun into fashion and given you a front row seat.

shanina

Plus, we catch up with gorgeous Victoria's Secret star Shanina Shaik, who chats candidly to us about being bullied at school, her engagement and why she refuses to be categorised on the catwalk.

To make sure you get your hands on this bumper fashion special, out on 30 August, you can pre-order yours here – don't miss out!

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below