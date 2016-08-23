Bella Hadid's modelling career has been going from strength to strength recently and the 19-year-old has just secured a huge gig – she is the new face of Dior make-up.

The sister of Gigi Hadid revealed the news to Vogue and shot a mini beauty tutorial for her fans, in which she shows how to hide jet lag using Dior make-up.

Bella has landed a beauty contract with Dior





"I look really tired because I've been travelling for two months straight," she says.



"But it's ok, because you know why? Foundation and concealer!"



She then proceeds to expertly apply a modest amount of make-up that leaves her looking as rested as ever.

The model shares her top tips for overcoming jet lag in the tutorial





Bella used mostly Dior products, but we were pleased to see one of our favourite make-up tools – the now iconic Beauty Blender – being used to blend in her foundation, concealer and contour ("Definition's always good," she states).



Dior's Creative & Image Director Peter Philips opened up on tapping the model.



"Bella came along and charmed everybody!" he said.

She expertly applies a modest amount of make-up for an effortless glow





Bella and Peter are currently working on a collaborative web series which will document Bella's lifestyle and how she incorporates Dior products into her regime.



The series is set to stream on Dior.com – we'll keep you posted!