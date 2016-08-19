Selena Gomez on her style transformation: 'I wasn't always the designers' top choice'

Selena Gomez has become one-to-watch in the fashion world over the past couple of years, both on the red carpet and day-to-day. Now, having been named the face of Louis Vuitton's new campaign, Selena has opened up about her style transformation and exactly how her collaboration with Nicolas Ghesquière came about.

"Let's just say I wasn't always the [designers'] top choice," Selena told Vogue, adding that she likes her style to appear simple and easy. "I like to find things that are unconventional and make them look classic, because if I'm forcing something, you can just tell."

Selena Gomez is the face of Louis Vuitton's new campaign

Selena works with stylist Kate Yong, who helps her to make Louis Vuitton's futuristic collection work with her style.

"Vuitton especially can be tricky – it's futuristic; it has straps all over it. But Selena's version looks young and cool and less conceptual," the stylist said. "She makes fashion suit her demeanour."

As for how Selena's friendship and now working relationship with Nicolas came about? The singer got his e-mail address from a mutual friend and got in touch – a move that "intrigued" the designer, who was already a fan of Selena.

Selena said she likes her style to appear effortless

"Actually he loved my song Good for You," Selena admitted. "That was the real icebreaker."

As well as fronting the new Louis Vuitton campaign, Selena has also launched her own collection of merchandise in collaboration with up-and-coming designer Sami Miro. The Revival tour collection is available to buy from her label Sami Miro Vintage, and features some of the pieces both Selena and her dancers have been wearing on stage.

Selena is not the only celebrity who has given tour merchandise a stylish spin; her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber is set to sell his Purpose tour apparel in Urban Outfitters after achieving huge success with pop up shops over the past few months.