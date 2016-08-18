Jordyn Woods talks to HFM about fame and her friendship with Kylie Jenner

Model, DJ and Instagram star, Jordyn Woods speaks exclusively to HELLO! Fashion Monthly about social media fame, selfie tips and meeting BFF Kylie Jenner.

Signed to the prestigious Wilhelmina modeling agency, the Los Angeles native who has been modeling since the age of nine, has shot campaigns for the likes of Lovesick and Addition Elle as well as being the new face of Evans autumn range.

Jordyn Woods is the face of Evans autumn collection

In an exclusive interview, the 18-year-old beauty talks to HFM about her favourite pieces from the high street brand. "The leopard print fur coat is so cosy and good for UK weather and the jeans are a really great fit. And, I love jackets - I have more jackets than I do tops! - so I'm really pleased to see the bomber jacket is still a key shape for the season."

The Californian resident, whose inner circle includes Kylie Jenner and Jayden Smith, believes in having a strong support system around her. "My friends and I are always together and lifting each other up, they understand that I have my own exciting things going on and they are very supportive and happy for me."

Jordyn is best friends with Kylie Jenner

Jordyn also swears by her essential selfie tips: "Lighting is your best friend! Learn your angles and have a cute background behind you."

The full interview appears in the September issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly