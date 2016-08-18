Rosie Huntington-Whiteley talks jewellery and style inspiration with HFM

She's an icon in the worlds of fashion and film, and now Rosie Huntington-Whiteley speaks exclusively to HELLO! Fashion Monthly about her sparkling jewellery style and her most precious pieces.

The 29-year-old former Victoria's Secret model, who confirmed her engagement to Jason Statham earlier this year, spoke to HFM as part of her role as Bulgari's new Accessories Ambassador.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is Bulgari's new Acessories Ambassador

"My mother worked in a jewellery shop for many years and would show me the amazing estate jewellery pieces that were going to auction – that's probably where I first learned of Bulgari," she said. "She gave me a little silver bear pendant that I have to this day. It's not worth any money, but to me it's priceless because as a young girl, I treasured it with all my heart."

The much-loved fashionista inspires fans across the world with her seemingly effortless coordination, but reveals a down-to-earth method of creating her take on the latest trends: "I love to use Pinterest to find outfit inspirations and ideas."

Rosie says Diane Kruger is one of her style icons

Rosie also name checks her personal fashion icons. "Emmanuelle Alt, the editor of Vogue Paris. She has perfect off-duty style – relaxed, cool and chic. Diane Kruger is always flawless on the red carpet and is never afraid of taking a risk."

The full interview appears in the September issue of Hello! Fashion Monthly