Victoria Beckham poses on giant inflatable as she enjoys LA break

Victoria Beckham embraced her fun side as she posted a snap on Instagram on Wednesday.

The fashion designer shared a picture of herself posing on top of a giant, golden inflatable duck during a break in Los Angeles.

Victoria Beckham shared this fun snap on her Instagram account

"Good morning Los Angeles!! Taking Nancy for her morning swim!!" she captioned the fun shot, over which she'd also written "I <3 Nancy".

Victoria was showing off her slim frame in a pair of tiny denim hotpants and a black halterneck swimsuit. She'd topped off the look with her signature oversized sunglasses and a relaxed ponytail.

Just the previous day, Victoria had sparked a social media frenzy as she revealed the launch date of her make-up line with Estee Lauder.

Vogue published this dressed-down shot of the glamorous star

During an interview with Vogue, the fashion designer revealed her cosmetics range would launch during her New York Fashion Week show on 11 September.

The star also uploaded a video of herself applying 'the London look' make-up to Instagram. "Thank u@VogueMagazine! Excited to share my tips and secrets with you ladies! My first make up collection lands in stores next month x vb #VBxEsteeLauder," she wrote.

Victoria revealed some of her make-up tricks in the video





The mother-of-four posed up for a photoshoot with the publication to celebrate the launch. In an accompanying interview, Victoria admitted she has been hoarding make-up since she was a teenager.

"Tiny, tiny little worn-down samples, and little eye shadows I'd mixed myself," she said.