Ashley Olsen rumoured to be dating 59-year-old artist George Condo

Ashley Olsen has sparked rumours of a new relationship after she was spotted with renowned artist George Condo in New York.

The fashion designer, 30, and the 59-year-old were dining at celebrity hotspot Balthazar, and an onlooker told the New York Post that "it was obvious something was going on [between them]."

Ashley is rumoured to have a new romance





"They were holding hands and snuggling," they added.



Another source told People magazine that they were in a corner booth usually reserved for couple because "it's a cosy little spot".

George Condo is a New York-based artist





Skarstedt Gallery, who represents George, declined to comment.



It's not the first time the pair have sparked speculation of a romance, having been spotted at the Mercer Hotel together earlier this summer.



However, both of their representations revealed it was a business meeting – George, who split from his wife of 26 years in 2015, has previously worked with Ashley and her twin sister Mary-Kate's fashion house The Row.

Her twin sister Mary-Kate is married to Olivier Sarkozy





Earlier this year, the artist sketched The Row's New York store, and the artwork was shared on the brand's Instagram.



Ashley was last linked to director Bennett Miller, 49, until their called time on their relationship earlier this year.



Her twin sister Mary-Kate, meanwhile, tied the knot with Olivier Sarkozy, 47, in November of last year.