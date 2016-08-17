Cara Delevingne defends Suicide Squad after negative reviews

Cara Delevingne's latest film Suicide Squad has pulled in quite the crowd, becoming a huge success at the box office.

But film critics haven't exactly given the film their seal of approval, with mostly negative feedback dominating the reviews.

Cara has defended her box office film





And now the actress and model has spoken out in defence of the movie. "The critics have been absolutely horrific," she told Reuters.



"They're really, really horrible. You know, I just don't think they like superhero movies. This movie isn't perfect but it's a wonderful film and the characters are incredible. We all worked really hard."



The 24-year-old added: "It doesn't really matter what the critics say at the end of the day, it's the fans that we made this movie for."

The star-studded cast of Suicide Squad





Her co-star Margot Robbie echoed Cara's sentiment during a recent interview, saying: "Critical acclaim is really nice, but we made it for the fans. If the fans like it, then we did our job."



Suicide Squad, which also features Will Smith and Jared Leto, was a box office success. It grossed an impressive £22.2 million over ten days with a £360 million worldwide.

Cara and her co-star Margot Robbie

Cara, who celebrated her 24th birthday last week, is still working as a model as well as an actress - she recently landed a high-profile campaign with beauty giants Rimmel.