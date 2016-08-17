It's one of the most highly anticipated designer collaborations of the year, and now we can finally get a proper glimpse at Gigi Hadid's collection for Tommy Hilfiger. The Tommy x Gigi range is due to hit stores in September, and we can't wait to get our hands on it!

With strong nautical influences throughout, the collection features everything from denim and cosy knits to sleek leather pieces and covetable coats. An anchor motif adorns a statement sweatshirt and T-shirts, while stripes and patches add to the nautical theme.

The Tommy x Gigi will be released in September

One of the standout pieces for winter looks set to be the navy peacoat, which comes complete with a lifebuoy patch and looks effortlessly chic worn with a Breton knit and white high waisted trousers.

As you would expect, each piece is something Gigi would wear herself, with a khaki bomber jacket and leather skinny trousers a reflection of her laidback but cool street style.

Nautical themes run throughout the collection

The model of the moment previously gave us a peek at the range while shooting the campaign imagery in New York in July, and has admitted she was thrilled to have been given the opportunity to collaborate with Tommy Hilfiger.

"I never thought I would be asked to design a capsule collection, so it still feels like a dream that Tommy approached me to collaborate," Gigi said when the news was announced. "His company is one that I genuinely love and have been a fan of for my entire life, and Tommy is the easiest, most fun person to work with."

This peacoat is one of the standout pieces of the collection

In return Tommy said Gigi is "the definition of today's 'Tommy Girl' – her magnetic personality is bright and always optimistic, and her style is confident, effortless and cool."

