Katy Perry has some very exciting fashion news!

She's conquered the pop world and now Katy Perry is taking on the fashion industry. The Dark Horse singer is gearing up for the release of her debut footwear collection – and understandably fans are very excited.



Katy, 31, revealed that her line of shoes is not a new idea and that she's been curating for some time, with a goal of making a stylish yet budget-friendly selection.

Katy Perry will launch her debut footwear collection next year

Speaking to WWD.com, she explained: "It's been a creative goal of mine to be a real contributor in the affordable fashion space. Launching a footwear collection felt like a natural first step for me. After years of investigating and researching partnerships to find the right fit for the debut of my line, I found that Global Brands most resonated with my artistic ideas.



"They understand my vision, my eye for detail, and have the international reach and resources to bring my canvas of ideas to life."

The singer previously created a collection of lipsticks

Details of the collection are being kept firmly under wraps for now, but it's reported materials and prints will include vinyl, metallic and floral, and that it will retail from around £50 to £230 when released next year.



Given Katy's one-of-a-kind style paired with her love for bold and colourful looks, it's probably safe to assume the range will be like nothing we've ever seen.



It's not the first time Katy has strayed away from music; in April she teamed up with CoverGirl to release her range of Katy Kat matte lipsticks.