Karlie Kloss has spoken out in defence of her best friend Taylor Swift after her words were "misconstrued" during an interview.



Speaking to the Sunday Times recently, Karlie opened up on her feelings towards Kim Kardashian, who has had a highly publicised feud with Taylor. "I think she's been a lovely person to me in the past," she said. "Look, I don't really know her that well."

A fair and honest answer, the model was speaking from her own experience.

But many took it to believe that Karlie wasn't defending Taylor, and the model took to Twitter to strongly deny the claims. "I will not allow the media to misconstrue my words. Taylor has always had my back and I will always have hers," she wrote.

"And I will never be the girl that you can use to pit women against each other. That isn't me.

Karlie also addressed bullying in her interview. "I feel like I've personally grown very thick-skinned in my own life.



"In this day and age, it's really easy for people to be bullies from a distance, whether you're in a small town, with girls in high school who write something mean or malicious on a Facebook wall or an Instagram post..."



Luckily, the 24-year-old has a great support network. "My closest friends, really, are my sisters and my mum," she said.

Last month, Taylor accused Kim and Kanye of "character assassination" after Kim released a video of a phone conversation in which Taylor appears to approve a now infamous line from Kanye's song Famous.



In the track, Kanye raps; "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b**** famous" – and its release was met with criticism, which Kanye responded to in February, tweeting: "I called Taylor and had an hour long convo with her about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings."

The recording of that conversation, which was uploaded to Kim's Snapchat, does not feature Kanye reading out the second half of the line, but he does read out the rest of the lyric before asking for Taylor's approval.

"Go with whatever line you think is better," Taylor answers. "It's obviously really tongue in cheek, either way... And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that's really nice."



Soon after Kim released the recordings on Snapchat, Taylor responded with a statement on Instagram.

"Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that b****' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened. You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called 'that b****' in front of the entire world," the singer wrote.



"Of course I wanted to like the song. I wanted to believe Kanye when he told me that I would love the song. I wanted us to have a friendly relationship. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did. While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot 'approve' a song you haven't heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination.

"I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009," concluded Taylor in her post, which she captioned: "That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet."