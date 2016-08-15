Kim Kardashian is saving her Met Gala dresses for North

She has a wardrobe that fans would fight over. And luckily for her daughter North, Kim Kardashian is keeping "everything" for her three-year-old.

The reality TV star is saving all of her gladrags for her little girl, including some of her most famous red carpet gowns.

"All my Met dresses," Kim told People, when asked what outfits North will inherit. "Maybe she'll want to wear one to prom. Everything I have is for her, and she'll look at it and say, 'Can I wear that one day,' and I'm like, 'Yes, you can,' and she'll say, 'Okay, I'm gonna go eat my vegetables, but I'll be back and be big.'"

Kim Kardashian has kept all of her Met dresses for her daughter

The mini fashionista is just as conscious about her look as her mum.

"Someone said to her the other day – she was wearing a little slip dress and a choker – and they said, 'Oh, you look so cool,' and she's like, 'I'm not cool. I look pretty. This is a pretty dress. It's not cool.'

"So she's very into things having to be pretty colours or pretty jewellery," said Kim.

"Maybe she'll want to wear one to prom," said the star

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has even managed to save her oldest pre-Kanye outfits, which her rapper husband banished from her wardrobe. They included her Louboutins and infamous rhinestone platforms.

"He sent a stylist over years ago and said, 'You've got to clean out your closet this is embarrassing,'" said Kim. "I saved them all for my daughter, before I even had a daughter, so one day she could see. I wanted to just keep those memories."