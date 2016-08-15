Abercrombie & Fitch: the unexpected label we’re loving…

Abercrombie & Fitch has had a makeover and believe us when we say it’s the hot new denim brand you need to know. With seriously flattering cuts, washes and styles; all without the premium denim price tag (or the bygone heavily logoed branding).

Abercrombie & Fitch's new denim campaign, The Blues.





Their previous all-American varsity look has evolved with Abercrombie & Fitch introducing more fashion forward denim styles such as a jumpsuit, cropped flares and wide-leg boyfriend silhouettes into the collection.

Available in store and online now at abercrombie.co.uk





Add to that the ready-to-wear pieces, which are perfect for teaming with denim, think polka dot blouses, chambray shirting, and classic Oxford styles that are making this our one-stop denim destination. Abercrombie, we salute you!



