Kendall Jenner says she's nothing like the Kardashians

Kendall Jenner has grown up in the public eye on her family's reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and now she has finally revealed what life is really like as a member of one of the most famous families in the world.

Speaking to US Vogue in an interview to accompany her September cover, Kendall admitted she doesn't have as much in common with her sisters as people might think.

Kendall Jenner said she is "super different" to her sisters

"I've always been super different from all my sisters, especially my Kardashian sisters," Kendall confided. "They've always been into the glam thing and dressing up every day and being in the thick of it… Part of me loves that, but at the same time, I love dressing down and having my private life."

The 20-year-old also revealed how she copes with the constant attention she and her family receive.

"The second that I feel it getting the better of me, I have to go chill myself out – go take a bath or something to, like, disconnect from it. It keeps you real and sane and humble," she said.

The model has landed the cover of US Vogue's September issue

Kendall was revealed as the cover star for Vogue's prestigious September issue on Thursday – a dream come true for the supermodel. Sharing her excitement about the news on Instagram, Kendall wrote: "This is the coolest thing ever! Can't thank you enough Anna, for giving me the honor."

The model also shared an amusing video showing her family surprising her with a larger-than-life print out of her magazine cover, with mum Kris Jenner telling her: "We're so proud of you Kenny!"

Kendall shared an amusing video with her family on Instagram

"I'm never letting go," Kendall exclaimed.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan were all incredibly proud of Kendall's achievement, and shared images of her magazine cover on social media. In a lengthy Instagram post, Khloé Kardashian praised her younger sister for achieving her dreams.

"Congratulations to one of the sweetest, most humble and down-to-earth girls!" she wrote. "Your passion, bravery and drive helped get you here! Kenny, I am so proud of you for reaching one of your so very high goals!"