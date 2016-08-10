Instagram is obsessed with this flower photo

You'll find millions of flower pics on Instagram – probably mainly close-ups of pink peonies. But there's one snap in particular that has caught the eye of Instagrammers...

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

The snap has over 31,000 likes

Floret Flowers, from Washington, posted the above photo of a bunch of flowers laying in the back of a pickup truck surrounded by a flower farm, and the snap soon went viral.



The stunning shot has been reposted thousands of times and popstar Britney Spears even shared it with her 12 million fans.

Popstar Britney Spears shared the image





The florist behind the company, Erin Benzakein, was delighted to have the musician's seal of approval.



"So, this totally made my day!" she wrote. "Thanks @britneyspears for sharing my photo. And thank you to EVERYONE who has reposted, pinned and shared this little picture around the internet so many thousands of times.

The feed is packed full of other stunning shots



"After a flood of requests, yes, we will be getting prints made!"



Floret Flowers' Instagram account has lots more pics where that came from – their feed is packed full of stunning floral shots!