Kendall Jenner is 'full-on dating' rapper A$AP Rocky

Bad news, gents – Kendall Jenner is off the market!

The supermodel is apparently 'full-on dating' rapper A$AP Rocky, a source has confirmed to Us Weekly.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

a-kendall-1a

The pair are said to be 'full-on dating'



"It's the real deal," said the insider. Exciting!

The pair first sparked rumours of a romance when he was a guest of honour at her PacSun launch in February.

And he then attended Kendall's brother-in-law Kanye West's Yeezy show.

a-kendall-2a

The rapper attended Kanye West's show at New York Fashion Week back in February



However, the pair had been pals for two years and Kendall was thought to be dating LA Lakers basketball player Jordan Clarkson at the time so fans put their appearances together down to friendship.

But then they were seen enjoying dinner together at swanky hotspot L'Avenue in Paris in June.

And in July, Kendall was spotted cheering on the musician during his set at NYC's Panorama Festival, meeting up with his later on for a dinner date at Blue Ribbon brasserie in Soho.

a-kendall-3a

He was also spotted at Kendall and Kylie's PacSun launch



Kendall has previously dated Harry Styles, with the pair enjoying dinner dates and yacht excursions during their brief on-off relationship.

The rapper, meanwhile, has previously been linked to fellow supermodel Chanel Iman and Iggy Azalea

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below