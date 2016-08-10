Kylie Jenner's BFF dressed her and the results are hilarious

Would you let your BFF dress you? Kylie Jenner did, and the results were interesting to say the least. The reality TV star, who turns 19 on Wednesday, put her wardrobe in the hands of her friend Harry Hudson for a video posted on her official website.

Kylie allowed Harry to raid her designer-laden wardrobe to create outfits to fit four briefs; a night at the club, a yacht party, a study date and a job interview.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kylie Jenner allowed her best friend Harry Hudson to dress her

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star quickly learns that Harry isn't as tuned into her style as she first thought and is left a little underwhelmed by the looks he creates, including a gold windbreaker jacket, "daddy" print t-shirt and white sunglasses for her nightclub outing.

While Harry claims the look is "fire", Kylie admits it is not an outfit she would normally consider for a night out.

"When I'm in the club, I wanna feel sexy," Kylie said, adding: "I don't feel that sexy in this."

The full video is available on Kylie's website

It only gets worse when Harry pulls together a baggy red and white shift dress and denim jacket for Kylie's "yacht party" outfit.

"This is so bad Harry," she says, laughing hysterically.

Luckily Harry redeems himself by creating an outfit Kylie approves for her study date – a hoodie, leggings and Yeezy trainers – plus a royal blue bodycon dress for a "job interview", which Kylie likes despite it being deemed "not professional".