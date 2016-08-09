Pregnant Behati Prinsloo talks all things beauty with HFM

Model, animal activist and mum-to-be Behati Prinsloo speaks exclusively to HELLO! Fashion Monthly about her beauty tip offs and being the face of Juicy Couture’s new Fragrance.

After being scouted at the age of 16, by founder of Storm Model Management, Sarah Doukas (the model agent who also discovered Kate Moss), the South Africa-born beauty put her plans on hold to become a Marine Biologist and moved to New York. Behati, has since worked with high fashion brands Chanel, Versace and Louis Vuitton, and In 2009 the model was even promoted to a Victoria's Secret angel.

The 27-year-old, who is now married to rock star and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, talks to HFM about her partnership with Juicy Couture. “I love that the brand’s fragrances always make a statement because scent is one of the first things people notice. My mother always wore a classic fragrance that has stayed in my memory. ‘I Love’ is such a bold, glamorous scent and I adore what it stands for – it’s all about celebrating what you love."

Today, the mum-to-be prefers the natural look when it comes to make-up. “Usually I don’t wear much but every now and then I’ll try something edgy. If I’m going for a natural look I use a dash of blush or bronzer like Kevyn Aucoin’s Tropical Days bronzer, but for a night out I love a smoky eye with a nude gloss. The Rouge d’Armani lipsticks have gorgeous colours and create a strong look. On my eyes I use Make Up Forever Smoky Extravagant Mascara with Stila black liquid Eyeliner and for my lips, By Terry Rose Balm. I’m a big fan of Chanel nail polishes and Jin Soon always has fun colours although I usually go for a light pink or dark red.”

Behati also swears by natural remedies: “Aloe Vera plants are the best kept natural beauty secret. When I’m spending time in the sun, I usually pick the leaves straight from the plant and apply as a moisturiser.” And she also highlights the need for a good beauty routine: “Super important! I really like to take good care of my skin so I make sure that I never go to sleep with my makeup on and that I always wear sunscreen – my mom always stressed the importance of that.”

The full interview appears in the September issue of Hello Fashion Monthly