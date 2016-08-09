Smiling Taylor Swift rocks dungarees on New York outing

Taylor Swift has hardly been spotted in public since her highly publicised disagreement with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

But the singer looked to have put the feud behind her on Monday, appearing happy and relaxed as she stepped out in New York.

Taylor rocked a denim dungaree skirt





The Bad Blood star rocked a denim dungaree skirt, a pink strappy top and a teal cross-body bag. She topped off the look with floral trainers and her hair in loose curls.



Taylor kept her make-up natural, simply sporting a slick of eyeliner and a wash of pale pink lipstick.



Last month, the singer accused Kim and Kanye of "character assassination" after Kim released a video of a phone conversation in which Taylor appears to approve a now infamous line from Kanye's song Famous.

She kept her hair in loose, relaxed curls

In the track, Kanye raps; "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b**** famous" – and its release was met with criticism, which Kanye responded to in February, tweeting: "I called Taylor and had an hour long convo with her about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings."



The recording of that conversation, which was uploaded to Kim's Snapchat, does not feature Kanye reading out the second half of the line, but he does read out the rest of the lyric before asking for Taylor's approval.



"Go with whatever line you think is better," Taylor answers. "It's obviously really tongue in cheek, either way... And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that's really nice."

Taylor looked relaxed as she headed to meetings





Soon after Kim released the recordings on Snapchat, Taylor responded with a statement on Instagram.



"Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that b****' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened. You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called 'that b****' in front of the entire world," the singer wrote.

Her make-up was natural, with just a slick of eyeliner





"Of course I wanted to like the song. I wanted to believe Kanye when he told me that I would love the song. I wanted us to have a friendly relationship. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did. While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot 'approve' a song you haven't heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination.



"I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009," concluded Taylor in her post, which she captioned: "That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet."