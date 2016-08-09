Jessica Alba launches body sculpting denim line

After the huge success of her business The Honest Company, Jessica Alba has turned her hand to fashion design in a bid to create jeans that both fit well and flatter any figure. The entrepreneur has teamed up with New York based denim brand DL1961 to create a capsule collection which aims to give wearers a "contoured" look.

Featuring 18 different styles, the collection is comprised of carefully engineered fabrics which are designed to lift and sculpt the body.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Jessica-Alba1

Jessica Alba has created a capsule collection with denim brand DL1961

Designs include boyfriend jeans, classic straight cut denim and leather-look trousers, plus one of Jessica's favourites – a pair of flares.

"Jessica called this the power flare for her power meetings – she said 'I need to wear it when I know I have an event afterwards, and wear a nice top with it or a blazer, and it gives you a very sleek, contoured look," Sarah Ahmed, the Creative Director of DL1961, explained in an interview with Telegraph Fashion.

Jessica-Alba3

The capsule collection launches in the UK in August 

Sarah also revealed how the celebrity collaboration came into fruition. "Jessica has the ultimate feminine shape, and she works day and night on it. But when we met her she was like there's so much denim out there and I'm such a girly girl and yet we're always complaining about jeans," she said.

"The way our fabric is engineered it sucks you in, and contours you and gives you that power sculpted look and she's a business woman, so lights went off."

The collection is already available on DL1961 and will also launch in Harrods and Harvey Nichols in the coming weeks. Prices start at £137 ($178), and we think it's well worth it if it can help us achieve a body like Jessica's!

Related news

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below