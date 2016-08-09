Jessica Alba launches body sculpting denim line

After the huge success of her business The Honest Company, Jessica Alba has turned her hand to fashion design in a bid to create jeans that both fit well and flatter any figure. The entrepreneur has teamed up with New York based denim brand DL1961 to create a capsule collection which aims to give wearers a "contoured" look.

Featuring 18 different styles, the collection is comprised of carefully engineered fabrics which are designed to lift and sculpt the body.

Jessica Alba has created a capsule collection with denim brand DL1961

Designs include boyfriend jeans, classic straight cut denim and leather-look trousers, plus one of Jessica's favourites – a pair of flares.

"Jessica called this the power flare for her power meetings – she said 'I need to wear it when I know I have an event afterwards, and wear a nice top with it or a blazer, and it gives you a very sleek, contoured look," Sarah Ahmed, the Creative Director of DL1961, explained in an interview with Telegraph Fashion.

The capsule collection launches in the UK in August

Sarah also revealed how the celebrity collaboration came into fruition. "Jessica has the ultimate feminine shape, and she works day and night on it. But when we met her she was like there's so much denim out there and I'm such a girly girl and yet we're always complaining about jeans," she said.

"The way our fabric is engineered it sucks you in, and contours you and gives you that power sculpted look and she's a business woman, so lights went off."

The collection is already available on DL1961 and will also launch in Harrods and Harvey Nichols in the coming weeks. Prices start at £137 ($178), and we think it's well worth it if it can help us achieve a body like Jessica's!