Adele left 'mortified' after credit card rejected at H&M

Adele has revealed that she was left absolutely "mortified" after her credit card was declined at an H&M store. Despite having an estimated net worth of £95m, the Someone Like You singer found that her card was rejected at the till.

Instead of keeping the embarrassing anecdote to herself, Adele shared it with her fans while performing at a concert in San Jose, California.

"I went to H&M and my card got declined," the straight-talking star said. "Oh my days, pretty embarrassing."

"Nobody knew it was me, but I was mortified," she added.

To make matter worse, Adele's pet dachshund Louie got into a scrap with another dog.

"My dog tried to claw another dog," she said. "My trip to H&M was great... but no one knew it was me so I think I'm going to get away with it."

Despite having the millions to shop anywhere she wants, the Tottenham-born star is a fan of discount stores.

While on tour in the US, Adele has been spotted bargain-hunting at budget megastore Target. She has also been seen at Asda and another H&M store in Glasgow.

Adele, who was named the world's sixth richest star under 30, also has her stylist pick up cheap buys at car boot sales.

Adele also admitted: "I used to shop at Primark for my knickers all the time. I loved going there and getting some bargains. But the last time I tried to go in there I almost got murdered.

"I don't know if it was because I was famous or because they wanted what I was trying to buy."