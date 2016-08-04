Cara Delevingne opens up about her struggle with depression

Cara Delevingne shocked the fashion world earlier this year when she revealed that she had been suffering from depression.

And the Suicide Squad star has now further opened up about her battle with the mental illness, revealing she had a 'mental breakdown'.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Cara has been candid about her battle with depression

Cara was put on anti-depressants after being diagnosed with depression at age 16.

"I was suicidal," she told Esquire. "I couldn't deal with it any more. I realised how lucky I was and how privileged I was, but all I wanted to do was die."

She added: "I felt so guilty because of that and hated myself because of that, and then it's a cycle.

The Suicide Squad star is currently on the promotional trail

"I didn't want to exist anymore. I wanted for each molecule of my body to disintegrate. I wanted to die."

However, the anti-depressants didn't agree with Cara. "I hate meds. I don't agree with them. It's so easy to abuse them," she admitted.

"And I get depressed still, but I would rather learn to figure it out myself than be dependent on meds, ever."

Cara is currently focusing on her acting career

Back in April, Cara cited depression as the reason she took a break from modelling.



The star wrote an open letter published in Motto in which she revealed she was taking a break as she "felt like [she] needed validation from everyone."



She said: "I worked hard to be accepted by the fashion community in ways beyond my physical appearance.





"In no time, though, I found myself surrendering to the industry’s approval process... As a result, I lost sight of myself and what it meant to be happy, what it meant to be successful. I think it all stemmed from a deep-down feeling of wanting people to like me and love me."