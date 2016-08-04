Eva Longoria wishes pal Karlie Kloss a happy birthday with hilarious pic

While Eva Longoria and Karlie Kloss have many things in common, their height is not one of them!

In honour of Karlie's 24th birthday, the former Desperate Housewives actress uploaded a hilarious picture of the two L'Oreal ambassadors standing side-by-side.

Eva posted this funny snap on Instagram

In the snap, the 6ft 1in model and the 5ft 2in actress roll up their dresses to show the difference in their leg lengths. While Eva holds up her hand in mock disbelief, Karlie simply raises her famous arched eyebrow as she towers over the pint-sized star.



"Happy birthday to this badass with the long legs! (Oh I'm talking about @karliekloss because this picture can be confusing) We're basically twins!!! Have a blessed day, month, and many years to come!! #BirthdayGirl #Lorealistas," the actress captioned the pic.

Eva and Karlie are both L'Oreal ambassadors





The two stars have been friends for many years after starring in several campaigns and attending events together as the faces of the beauty brand.



Fans have spotted that the snap must be a throwback pic as Eva, 41, is currently in the UK shooting for a new TV series called Decline And Fall. This is the first project that the Latino star has undertaken since she married her third husband, José 'Pepe' Bastón, in Mexico in May.

The two attended the Cannes Film Festival together this year with their other L'Oreal ambassadors.

The couple, who chose our sister publication HOLA! USA to exclusively publish their official wedding photos, tied the knot on May 21 in a stunning wedding ceremony held at the pair's home in Mexico. The duo said their “I do's” in front of 80 of their closest family and friends, includingVictoria Beckham, Ricky Martin, Mario Lopez and Melanie Griffith.