Jared Leto steps out in the Gucci outfit of his dreams

Jared Leto has never been one to shy away from making a fashion statement, and he certainly stood out from the rest of his co-stars as he arrived at the Suicide Squad premiere on Wednesday.

The actor wore a vibrant emerald Gucci coat, pink trousers and loafers for the film's London premiere - a look he had been spotted coveting on the runway at the Gucci men's SS17 fashion show only a month ago.

Jared Leto turned heads in an emerald green Gucci jacket and pink trousers

A photo shared from the show by Instagram user Trouble Andrew showed Jared gazing in awe at the double breasted coat, which featured a pointed colour and silver buttons, as the model passed him on the runway.

And it appears Jared couldn't wait to wear the look for himself. Just over a month later he rocked the bold jacket on the red carpet, trading the cropped trousers from the catwalk for ankle grazing trousers which he teamed with white socks and loafers.

He had been spotted admiring the outfit on the runway a few weeks ago

He is not the only cast member to wear Gucci to the premiere of the DC film; Jared's co-star Margot Robbie wowed in a tiger and floral embroidered dress from the designer - continuing her run of gorgeous looks while promoting the film.

Meanwhile Cara Delevingne channelled gothic glamour in an Alexander McQueen outfit, before she and Margot changed into co-ordinating personalised tracksuits for the premiere after party.