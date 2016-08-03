Bella Hadid on her 'close' bond with sister Gigi

Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid are two of the world's biggest models of the moment, but there is no competition between the pair...

Bella revealed just how close she is to sister Gigi in a recent interview, telling Glamour that sometimes they even "finish each other's sentences".

"I don't know about twins, but we're definitely a lot more similar than people think," said the 19-year-old.

"We have the same voice, the same mannerisms... Sometimes we'll finish each other's sentences, or we'll be the only people laughing. We've always been close."

She added: "As kids, especially on weekends, our mum would drive us to the barn at 6.30am and we would spend the day together riding our horses, and washing and cleaning them."

Bella, who is a natural blonde, also opened up about dyeing her hair brunette.

"Well, I didn't really dye my hair to separate myself from Gigi," she said.

"I started dyeing my hair when I was 14. I dyed it black and blue, I wore eyeliner – I was a punk kid. I might want to go back to blonde eventually."