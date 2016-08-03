Barack Obama gives Michelle's latest look his seal of approval

Barack Obama is one lucky man – and he knows it! Stepping out for a state dinner on Tuesday night, President Obama showed his appreciation for his beautiful wife Michelle by giving waiting photographers a big thumbs up.

The first lady was resplendent in a beautiful white gown by Brandon Maxwell. The look was similar to the tailored outfit that Lady Gaga wore for this year's Oscars, which was also by the designer.

Barack was impressed with his wife's look





Michelle completed the glamorous look with dazzling chandelier earrings and a simple, swept-back 'do.



Speaking to WWD earlier this week, designer Brandon said that creating the stunning gown was "an incredibly honour".



"She is the embodiment of the woman that inspires me to create, and a role model for women all over the world," he said.

The first lady wore a creation by Brandon Maxwell





Brandon also posted the snap of Barack giving a thumbs up and added the caption: "It's a thumbs up for me too! Thrilled and honoured to dress a woman that represents the good of this nation, and who has done so much for the young women that inhabit it. It was my honour."



He continued: "Mrs. Obama was always, and still is, the definition of grace and intelligence to me, and I am so blessed and thankful to have had the opportunity to dress her during her time in The White House and grateful for the good people that have helped me arrive at this moment in my life."