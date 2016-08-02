Meet Hillary Clinton's super hot nephew Tyler

The US Presidential campaign is heating up! While Hillary Clinton could soon make history by becoming the first ever female American President, some social media users have got a little distracted by her attractive nephew Tyler Clinton, who has been supporting her throughout the campaign.

The 22-year-old was spotted by viewers after he gave his aunt a congratulatory hug following her Democratic presidential nomination acceptance speech on Thursday, and it was soon discovered that Tyler is a budding model.

Tyler Clinton is the latest member of the Clinton family to make headlines

Tyler is the son of Bill Clinton's half-brother Roger. He graduated from Loyola Marymount University in California in May, with his uncle on hand to deliver the commencement speech to graduates.

Black-and-white portraits from Tyler's shoot with Adina Doria have quickly gone viral, and the photographer has revealed she already has plans to work with the "professional" model again.

The 22-year-old is a budding model and worked with photographer Adina Doria

"Working with Tyler was amazing," Adina told ET Online. "He was incredibly professional, very well-mannered and a truly genuine person. He was friendly to everyone on set and arrived early to location."

Tyler modelled pieces from 7 for All Mankind jeans, Citizens of Humanity and Superdry, impressing celebrity photographer Adina with his ease in front of the camera.

Tyler is the son of Bill Clinton's half-brother Roger

"He takes direction very well. I like to let my subjects live through the camera and direction was minimal. He's a natural," she said.

The photoshoot took place over a year ago while Tyler was still studying, and Adina has admitted she was shocked to see the images go viral.