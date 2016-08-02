Congratulations to Ally Hilfiger, who has announced that she is engaged to her long-term partner Steve Hash. The daughter of fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger has revealed she is already planning her nuptials, and it's sure to be one of the most fashionable weddings of the next year.

Steve popped the question to Ally during a recent trip to Paris with a ring he designed himself.

Tommy Hilfiger's daughter Ally Hilfiger is engaged to Steve Hash

"I was so surprised and overwhelmed with happiness and excitement," the 31-year-old told People. "We are having fun planning a lovely wedding at our family's home in Connecticut."

Ally has kept the news quiet for weeks, but confirmed her newly-engaged status on Twitter on Monday.

"It's official. I'm engaged!" she tweeted.

The couple are parents to a 17-month-old daughter named Harley

The fashion designer has been dating Steve for almost six years and they are already parents to 17-month-old daughter Harley.

Ally often shares sweet family photos of herself, Steve and their daughter together on social media including snaps from their recent holiday in Majorca.

The bride-to-be is currently focusing on the release of her first book, Bite Me, which charts her experience with Lyme disease.

"It's very difficult to struggle in the public eye with Lyme disease because it's a very complicated disease," Ally told People. "You can really look great and be on one day and feel fine and happy and then the next day or five days or month and you can't get out of bed. It's crazy."