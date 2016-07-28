Victoria's Secret angel Elsa Hosk on how she learned to love her curves

Elsa Hosk is the envy of women around the world thanks to her stunning looks and role as a Victoria's Secret angel, but she admits she hasn't always been confident about her appearance. Speaking at the launch of the underwear label's new Body collection, the Swedish model admitted she used to be insecure about her figure.

"I used to hate my butt – like hate it," she told Daily Mail Online. "In school I used to cover it up. I felt like it was too big, like I felt like I needed to wear a sweater over it. It was awful."

Elsa Hosk has admitted she used to hate her curves

However since working with Victoria's Secret Elsa has learned to love her curves and it is now one of her favourite assets.

"I would never show my butt, and now working with Victoria's Secret it is very celebrated to have curves, so I am now really proud of my butt."

Working with Victoria's Secret has encouraged her to celebrate her figure

And it seems Elsa takes after her family when it comes to her incredible figure. "All the members in my family are very gifted in that area. Even my brothers, who are really skinny, they have kind of shapely butts and it is really cute. Now I love it. I am proud of it."

Elsa, 27, first modelled for Victoria's Secret at its annual fashion show in 2011 and she was announced as one of the label's angels in 2015. The rising star already enjoys a successful career which sees her working for brands including Dior, Dolce & Gabbana and H&M. She began modelling when she was 14 years old and juggled her fashion career alongside a stint in the Swedish Women's basketball league.