Find out what Blake Lively has to say about those Gossip Girl rumours

We've already seen US shows Gilmore Girls and Full House make a comeback this year, but could Gossip Girl be the next show to return to our screens? Blake Lively was asked about reunion rumours while promoting her new film The Shallows earlier this week, and she isn't ruling out reprising her role as Serena Van Der Woodsen.

"I don't know, it would be fun," she told E! Online. "We had such a great time doing that I think we would all enjoy it."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Blake Lively didn't rule out a Gossip Girl revival

She is not the only cast member who has admitted they would be open to the idea of a reboot. Actor Sebastian Stan who played Carter Baizen admitted he would be up for reprising his role in May, telling E! "I don't know what the rest are up to, but I'd be down. Why not?"

It has already been four years since the show came to an end, but many fans are still wondering how Chuck and Blair, Serena, Dan, Nate and Little J have fared in the years that have passed.

BLAKE LIVELY'S BEST MATERNITY STYLE MOMENTS

And executive producer Josh Schwartz admits it would be interesting to explore Gossip Girl in a time where the use of social networks such as Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook has exploded.

The show came to an end in 2012

"The internet has changed," he told E!, adding: "The world has become Gossip Girl now, and now literally everyone is Gossip Girl."

Ultimately though, a revival isn't on the cards just yet, with Josh admitting they "haven't really explored some of these conversations".

Blake Lively has come a long way since she first starred in the hit show, having landed roles in a number of high profile film roles and also settling down with husband Ryan Reynolds. The actress has proved she is every inch as stylish as her Gossip Girl alter ego by continuing to step out in gorgeous high fashion ensembles throughout her second pregnancy.