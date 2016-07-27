Proof that Jay Z is Beyoncé's Instagram husband!

Jay Z is one of the world's biggest musicians. But he also has another very important job - Instagram husband for Beyoncé.

Stopping at nothing to get the perfect shot, the Instagram husband is the secret behind those super-cute-girl Instagram accounts.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Jay Z can be seen in Beyoncé's snap





And Jay Z proved his status as one when Beyoncé uploaded a new snap to her website on Tuesday.



The pic showed Beyoncé striking her best pose in a lift. From the reflection in the mirror, we see husband Jay Z taking the shot and making sure to get her best angle.



Beyoncé also shared some cute snaps of her and her daughter Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé also shared these adorable pics of her daughter





The pair looked adorable as they posed up together in Paris sporting matching dresses – from Gucci, no less.



In photos shared on Beyoncé's website, the mother-daughter duo is seen laughing and jumping in the air against a stunning backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.



The family were on a European break in the City of Light and looked to be having a ball.

Beyoncé also took part in a solo photoshoot, showing off the stunning Gucci dress with a series of smouldering poses.

On Wednesday it was revealed that the singer has earned 11 nominations for this year's MTV Music Video Awards for her visual album Lemonade.