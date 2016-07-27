Jennifer Lopez collaborates with Giuseppe Zanotti for debut footwear collection

Singer, actress, mother and now footwear designer, is there anything Jennifer Lopez can't do? The Ain't Your Mama singer has teamed up with Giuseppe Zanotti to design a capsule collection of shoes and accessories which is expected to launch in January.

Called Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez, the line will include a number of designs you would expect to see on Jennifer herself. Think strappy snakeskin-print gladiator heels, crystal encrusted open toe boots and embellished wedge trainers all in soft pastel, grey and neutral tones. There are also two leather handbags to complete the collection.

Jennifer Lopez has designed a capsule footwear collection with Giuseppe Zanotti

Jennifer described the range as "everything you would expect from the both of us – bad-ass high heels with shapes that are fierce and, of course have some sparkle!"

The 47-year-old also opened up about why she felt a collaboration with Giuseppe was the perfect fit.

"I think it goes without saying that like every other girl, I love a killer pair of shoes," she said. "Whether I'm walking the red carpet or dressed casually, the right shoes complete my outfit to make me feel beautiful, sexy and fearless."

The range is expected to go on sale in January

As for why Giuseppe wanted to work with Jennifer? "I've always been inspired by Jennifer and love the way she looks in my shoes – it was a natural evolution to collaborate together," he said. "The collection, like Jennifer, is sensual, sophisticated, modern but also playful and edgy."

It is not the first time the footwear designer has teamed up with a famous face. He collaborated with Beyoncé for a range in spring 2015, while in 2013 he worked with his friend Anja Rubik to design a capsule collection inspired by two of her music heroes – Debbie Harry and David Bowie.