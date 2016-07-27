Twinning! Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy wear matching dresses in Paris

Beyoncé and her mini-me daughter Blue Ivy looked adorable as they posed up together in Paris sporting matching dresses – from Gucci, no less.

In photos shared on Beyoncé's website, the mother-daughter duo is seen laughing and jumping in the air against a stunning backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

The family were on a European break in the City of Light and looked to be having a ball.



Beyoncé also took part in a solo photoshoot, showing off the stunning Gucci dress with a series of smouldering poses.



On Wednesday it was revealed that the singer has earned 11 nominations for this year's MTV Music Video Awards for her visual album Lemonade.

The 60-minute film is in the running for best longform video, while the first single, Formation, is up for video of the year.



Adele follows close behind with eight nominations, including seven for her Hello video.

Kanye West's Famous video, which shows the rapper in bed with waxwork figures of naked celebrities including Taylor Swift and Donald Trump, received two nominations.



The awards take place on 28 August at New York's Madison Square Garden.