The Hills reunion trailer is finally here and we're so excited!

Ten years after we obsessed over the non-stop drama and antics in The Hills, we're finally going to find out what really went on when the cameras stopped rolling. To celebrate a decade since the show first hit our screens Lauren Conrad has promised to tell all in the upcoming show The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

The trailer for the anniversary special was released on Tuesday, and it promises to be something you won't want to miss.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Lauren Conrad has promised to reveal all in The Hills anniversary special

"So often we would say like, 'If you knew the real story, you would understand'. And what I'd like to do is tell that story," Lauren says in the teaser clip. "Taking a look at what things are like now, and then we're going to take a look back at the show and reveal things that we haven't talked about before."

THE HILLS: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Lauren revealed in May that she was planning to work with MTV on something special to commemorate a decade of The Hills. She initially dropped a huge hint that she could be hitting our screens soon by sharing a photo of herself being filmed as she altered a dress, adding the caption: "Never thought I'd see the day…"

The show first aired on MTV in 2006

A few days later Lauren gave us all what we've been waiting for: writing on her personal blog, she revealed plans to work with MTV on something special.

She said: "I just wanted to do something as a thank you to the fans. So I will be partnering with MTV on a special project that will air on 2 August at 10pm. We will be having an honest conversation about what it was really like living with cameras for so many years (spoiler alert: it was super weird), sharing some behind-the-scene secrets and showing some of my life today."

Lauren added: "Since this is all for you, please let me know if there are any questions you have or if there is anything you would like to see addressed."