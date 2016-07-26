Is Cara Delevingne engaged?!

Cara Delevingne has tongues wagging after Jared Leto posted a snap of her on his Instagram account.

The picture showed the model flashing a diamond rock on her ring finger, leading fan to question whether she is engaged to girlfriend St. Vincent.

Jared Leto posted this snap of Cara



Jared's picture, which Cara later posted on her own Instagram, was taken during a private flight. The actors are currently on the promotional trail for their new movie Suicide Squad, along with Margot Robbie.

Cara and St. Vincent, whose real name is Annie Clark, have been dating for over a year. Just last month, it was reported that the pair are buying a US home together.

The pair have been dating for over a year



Cara and St. Vincent co-own an apartment in Paris together, but with Cara's acting career going from strength to strength, they are said to be keen to invest in a base in Los Angeles.

In September of last year, Cara and St Vincent attended the Burberry show together. The pair looked loved-up as they sat front row together at London Fashion Week.

Spotted together in Cannes last year



Speaking to Vogue shortly after, Cara opened up on her happiness and her newest relationship.

"I think that being in love with my girlfriend is a big part of why I'm feeling so happy with who I am these days," she admitted.

"And for those words to come out of mouth is actually a miracle."

