Jennifer Lopez ensured all eyes were on her as she celebrated her 47th birthday in Las Vegas over the weekend. The On the Floor singer looked far younger than her years as she rocked a bodycon jumpsuit from Balmain to party with her famous friends.

The chocolate coloured jumpsuit featured revealing cut out panels and detailing, which showcased her toned physique to perfection. Jennifer kept the styling simple with nude heels and a wavy ponytail to allow her statement one-piece to steal the show.

Jennifer Lopez wowed in a cut out Balmain jumpsuit

Jennifer has long been a fan of Balmain, so it comes as no surprise that she decided to wear a piece from the designer's SS16 collection for her big night. Showing off her head turning look on Instagram, the singer wrote: "About last night… Pre birthday turn up! @balmain @walik1."

It wasn't only Jennifer's outfit that had people talking at the star-studded celebrations. Fans went wild when they discovered that Kim Kardashian and Calvin Harris had both been at the bash following their recent online feuds with Taylor Swift.

The singer was celebrating her 47th birthday

Rapper French Montana posted a picture from the party on Instagram, showing him and J.Lo posing with Kim and Calvin, who were reportedly seen sharing a joke together.

A source told US Weekly: "Kim and Calvin did talk and interact, smiling and chatting for a while."

The unlikely friends clashed with Taylor for very different reasons recently. Following their break-up, it was revealed that Taylor co-wrote Calvin's summer smash This Is What You Came For, which also features singer Rihanna.

Both Kim Kardashian and Calvin Harris attended the party

But DJ Calvin didn't appreciate the way Taylor's team shared the news, and later tweeted: "I know you're off on tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry, I won't allow it."

While Calvin was referencing Taylor's ongoing public feud with pop princess Katy, Kim sparked a fall-out when she attempted to defend husband Kanye West. On his latest single Famous, the 38-year-old rapper suggests he helped Taylor's career by infamously interrupting her 2009 MTV VMAs speech.

After Kanye's track debuted, Taylor released a statement in which she claimed to have been unaware of the line and left hurt by his statement. But Kim took the feud nuclear earlier this month when she shared a recording that showed Kanye calling Taylor to approve the lyrics beforehand – and the Shake it Off singer claiming she was more than happy for Kanye to put the track out.