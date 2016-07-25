Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner reunite for glam girls' night out

BFFS Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner made the streets of Manhattan their runway as they headed for a night out together on Sunday. The supermodels looked stunning as they left Gigi's apartment building together in co-ordinating black ensembles.

Kendall flaunted her enviable figure in a black crop top and leather One Teaspoon hotpants paired with pointed toe ankle boots and a statement gold brocade fringed blazer. She wore Aviator-style shades, a choker and tied her hair back into a high ponytail for a characteristically cool going out look.

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner headed for a night out together in New York

Meanwhile Gigi put a new spin on summer's slip dress trend by teaming her plunging black dress with studded ankle boots and a black baseball cap, draping a studded biker jacket over her arms as she followed her friend to a waiting car.

It appears the duo are not letting the celebrity fall out between one of Gigi's best friends Taylor Swift and Kendall's sister Kim Kardashian affect their own relationship. Taylor accused Kim of "character assassination" after she released a video of a phone conversation in which the singer appeared to approve a now infamous line from Kanye West's song Famous.

The supermodel BFFs both wore co-ordinating black outfits

A number of celebrities waded into the debate including Chloe Moretz and Selena Gomez, who tweeted to say "there are more important things to talk about" than a lyric in a rap song.

Kendall appeared to be on her big sister's side during the row, and liked a number of tweets that supported Kim's decision to share the video, including a fan tweet which read: "The Kardashians/ Jenners literally all stand up for each other and it's beautiful."

However Gigi – who is a bona fide member of Taylor's squad – stayed out of the argument, presumably not wanting to fall out with either one of her friends.