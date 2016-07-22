All about Prince George's stylish birthday photoshoot outfits

Happy birthday Prince George! New photos have been released to celebrate the Prince's third birthday, and he looks adorable as ever two different summery outfits.

The four portraits were released by Kensington Palace on Friday morning, and show the future king in the grounds of his home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where he lives with his parents Prince William and Kate and his younger sister Princess Charlotte.

Prince George wore a Pepa & Co jumper

In the first portrait George can be seen walking through the gardens at his home in a striped whale print jumper that is currently reduced to £33.60 in the sale at Pepa & Co., paired with £36 taupe shorts from the same label and his trusty £15 navy Hampton Nantucket canvas shoes from Trotters.

The Prince looked adorable in a striped t-shirt and shorts

In the next three portraits the young Prince wears a Sunuva blue and white stripe t-shirt with contrasting stripe pocket that has been reduced to £9 in the sale. He added navy shorts and had his blonde hair slicked to one side.

After seeing the photos of Prince George wearing a Sunuva t-shirt, the brand's Co-Founder, Emily Cohen, said: "We know Kate is passionate supporter and promoter of young British brands and we are thrilled and hugely flattered that the Sunuva stripe T-shirt has been included in the official pictures of Prince George on his 3rd Birthday.

"Kate has impeccable taste and as always Prince George looks absolutely adorable."

The images were captured by Matt Porteous who said he was "honoured" to be given the opportunity

George appears to be having fun as he plays barefoot on a wooden swing that is etched with the names of his parents. A final shot shows George interacting with the family dog Lupo on a picnic blanket in the garden, and appearing to feed him an ice cream.

While, in the past, Kate has chosen to release her own photos of her children that she has taken herself, this time the Duchess called on an official royal photographer. Matt Porteous was given the honour of capturing George for the photos in mid-July.

"I really enjoyed the opportunity to take these photographs of Prince George. It was a very relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere," he said. "I'm honoured that they have decided to share these images with the public to mark his third birthday."