Brazil's favourite fashionista shares her style secrets and travel tips

Brazilian It Girl, style blogger and entrepreneur Helena Bordon has more than one million followers on social media, she's the co-founder of Brazil's first fast-fashion chain, 284, and she has her own brand of sunglasses, ByHelenaBordon. She also counts some of Brazil's top models among her friends – she recently attended Ana Beatriz Barros's glamorous wedding on the idyllic Greek island of Mykonos, where Victoria's Secret Angels Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima and Isabeli Fontana were also guests.

The beautiful fashionista, now aged 30, began her training in style earlier than most, thanks to her mother Donata Meirelles, the former international director of the fashion emporium Daslu and the current style director of Brazilian Vogue. By the time Helena was seven years old, she was already accompanying her mum on trips to Europe to attend Chanel shows and meet the world's top designers, including Valentino Garavani.

Now, as Rio 2016 brings Brazil into the world's spotlight, she tells us why her home country has produced so many supermodels, what to buy in the heart of Samba and where to go to see and be seen…

Brazil has produced some of the world’s top supermodels, including your good friend Ana Beatriz Barros, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima and Isabeli Fontana. What's the secret to Brazilian beauty? "I think it's that Brazil was colonised by so many different countries and cultures, that the mix with our native people came up with very interesting and unique beauties around here!"

We love your style blog. What made you start it? "Everyone was telling me I should start blogging about fashion since I loved it so much and was so immersed in the industry, so I decided to start my blog around five years ago, with a small team. And here we are!"

Tell us what makes your country’s fashion so special. "Brazil is all about colours and cool prints, I guess that's what makes our fashion so unique. Normally it's very laidback and fresh, maybe because of our weather and the way of life."

Who is your favourite Brazilian designer? "I really like Adriana Degreas's beachwear line, and I love Cris Barros, Lilly Sarti and Ellus Jeans, because they each have their own personality."

What sets Sao Paulo Fashion Week apart from the other catwalks around the world? "I think SPFW is finding its own space and importance on the Fashion Week calendar thanks to its ability to turn Brazilian cultures into fashion."

You grew up in Sao Paulo. How has that shaped you? "Sao Paulo is a big city, so I guess that way of life made me want to explore the world even more."

Helena's 'Best of Brazil'

Beach: "Trancoso in Bahia. It's still covered with nature and is a piece of paradise."

Restaurants: "Nakka, a Japanese restaurant in Sao Paulo, Fasano al Mare in Rio de Janeiro and Maritaca in Trancoso, Bahia."

National dishes: "Black beans and rice is a must-have when visiting our country. Also pasteis (stuffed pastries) – you need to try them."

Brazilian beauty product: "Natura mascara."

Hotel: "The Fasano in Rio has the most beautiful beach view I've ever seen. The pool bar is incredible and perfect to chill out in the sun."

A travel gem: "Rio is a must-see, there's nowhere else like Ipanema."

Suitcase essentials: "Sunscreen, beachwear items and good energy!"

What to take home: "Why not the classic Havaianas? They’re comfy and cool."

Brazil's greatest treasure: "The people. It's good to be Brazilian!"