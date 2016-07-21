Which celebrity's social media posts are worth the most?

Selena Gomez has scored a social media hat-trick after being named as the celebrity whose social media posts are worth the most. The Good For You singer, who is the most followed person on Instagram and holds the most liked photo on the social networking site, topped a list of influencers – all of whom are women.

Social media measurement company D'Marie Analytics analysed the rate-per-post value for users across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Selena topped the list with a value that worked out at $550,000 (over £400,000) per post.

Selena Gomez has the most valuable social media feeds

Joining her in the top six were Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, who also all have huge social media followings.

Frank Spadafora, the CEO of D'Marie Group explained that the rate-per-post may be different to how much she is actually getting paid for social media campaigns.

"That is up to negotiations between her agents and the brands," he said. "This valuation is based on D'Marie's algorithm, which measures 56 metrics including followers, post frequency, engagement, quality of post, click-through and potential to create sales conversions from her social content."

Beyoncé is also in the list of top six influencers

Selena's audience grows by an average of 200,000 fans daily across the platforms, which the company believes is because she isn't "over-saturating" her feeds with sponsored content.

Instead Selena posts behind-the-scenes snaps from her tour and jet-set lifestyle, compelling over 90 million users to follow her on Instagram. The 23-year-old also recently claimed the most liked Instagram photo of all time with a shot of herself sipping from a bottle of Coke with her lyrics on the bottle.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner also make the list

"When your lyrics are on the bottle," she captioned the photo, which has since been liked over four million times.

The photo far surpasses likes for all other Instagram posts, with the previous most liked photo coming from her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber earlier in the year. The Sorry singer posted a throwback photo of himself and Selena kissing, which attracted 3.7 million likes from fans who were hoping they would get back together.