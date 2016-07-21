Kim Kardashian has a new reality show – all about beauty blogging!

Kim Kardashian has been hitting headlines for her feud with Taylor Swift this week.

But the brunette beauty has other news! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is set to get another reality show.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

The star has a new reality TV series





The 34-year-old will be executive producing an upcoming reality competition for beauty bloggers.



Though there aren't many details about the series so far, there was a Facebook post announcing a casting call.



"Executive producer Kim Kardashian West, the most influential style icon on the planet, is searching for America's next superstar beauty blogger," read the post.

The Facebook post revealed Kim's new venture





The winner will be awarded "the ultimate job as Beauty Director for Kardashian Apps."



Applicants are also required to have big social media following, with the post reading: "Do you have thousands of fans that flock to watch your tutorials?"





The post didn't mention whether Kim or any of her sisters, who are all big in the beauty world, will actually appear on-screen in the show, but the post reveals that the show is being produced for "a major cable television network by the team behind The Real Housewives of New York."