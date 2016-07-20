Kendall Jenner and Rihanna step out in same Ganni jacket - who wore it best?

Rihanna and Kendall Jenner have both been adding Oriental-influences to their summer wardrobes with a Mandarin style jacket from Danish clothing label Ganni. The pair have both been spotted in the Sanders quilted satin jacket from the brand, which retails for £260.

Kendall was first to wear the piece, adding the statement piece to a muted all-black ensemble that included a crop top, flared trousers and Elizabeth and James aviator sunglasses for an outing in New York.

The model is a fan of statement jackets, and has recently been seen in a number of fringed jackets and duster jackets to top off her off-duty outfits.

Rihanna wore the same jacket just a few weeks later during a trip to Milan, with a photo of the Stay singer posted on the Ganni Instagram account. "@badgalriri wearing Ganni Sanders satin jacket and dress in Milan #ganni #gannigirls #rihanna," the photo was captioned.

Unlike Kendall, Rihanna wore the jacket with a satin dress from the same collection featuring the same floral motif. She teamed the £170 slip dress with white trainers and a choker for a laidback yet striking look.

Other pieces available in Ganni's Sanders collection include a satin tank top, jogger style trousers and a jumpsuit, with prices starting at £125.

The Sanders jacket costs £270

Rihanna and Kendall are not the only high profile fans of the brand, which was founded in 2000. Kendall's younger sister Kylie Jenner was recently seen out in a Ganni suede biker jacket, while Rose Byrne, Alexa Chung and Kate Moss have all worn pieces from the Danish store in recent weeks.

