Slim Kim Kardashian emerges in corset after Taylor Swift feud

Just days after her highly publicised feud with Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian stepped out in LA showing off her slim frame.

The reality TV star, who has clearly worked hard to get her pre-baby body back, looked incredible in black leggings and a baggy black t-shirt that was cinched in at the waist with a leather corset.

Kim sparked a media frenzy when she released a video of a phone conversation in which Taylor appears to approve a now infamous line from Kanye's song Famous.



In the track, Kanye raps; "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b**** famous" – and its release was met with criticism, which Kanye responded to in February, tweeting: "I called Taylor and had an hour long convo with her about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings."

The recording of that conversation, which was uploaded to Kim's Snapchat at the weekend, does not feature Kanye reading out the second half of the line, but he does read out the rest of the lyric before asking for Taylor's approval.



"Go with whatever line you think is better," Taylor answers. "It's obviously really tongue in cheek, either way... And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that's really nice."



Soon after Kim released the recordings on Snapchat, Taylor responded with a statement on Instagram.

"Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that b****' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened. You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called 'that b****' in front of the entire world," the singer wrote.



"Of course I wanted to like the song. I wanted to believe Kanye when he told me that I would love the song. I wanted us to have a friendly relationship. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did. While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot 'approve' a song you haven't heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination.





"I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009," concluded Taylor in her post, which she captioned: "That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet."