Apparently Naomi Campbell got told off while filming Absolutely Fabulous!

Naomi Campbell had a guest appearance on hit TV show Absolutely Fabulous back in 1995.

But it seems that the supermodel got off to a rocky start on set... Speaking in New York on Monday, Joanna Lumley, who plays lead character Patsy Stone, revealed that Naomi had to be reprimanded by a floor manager after arriving late.

Naomi was one of the guest stars in 1995





"You're working with a lot of very professional actresses," Joanna recalled the manager saying, Page Six reports. "They all pitched up on time, and they know their lines.



"Darling, you'll do that tomorrow, or you're out."



Joanna went on to reveal that Naomi took the warning seriously and turned up at nine o'clock on the dot the following day.

The star took heed of the warning





There doesn't seem to be any hard feelings between Naomi and the franchise, however, as she returned to be part of the film.



Naomi's best friend Kate Moss was a huge part of the movie, with the storyline focused on her going missing.



Other models to feature in the hugely anticipated film are Jourdan Dunn, Suki Waterhouse, Lily Cole and Lara Stone.