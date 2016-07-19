Just hours after her engagement to James Matthews was announced, Pippa Middleton stepped out showing off her brand new ring.

While all eyes were on the stunning rock, fashion fans were quick to spot that the columnist was sporting a high street dress.

Pippa's white embroidered dress was from Whistles, and had been reduced in the sale from £110 to just £66.

Pippa looked summery and chic as she stepped out

When the dress was identified, it was in stock on ASOS, but less than an hour later it had sold out.

Pippa greeted the waiting photographers as she left her home, telling them that she "couldn't be happier".



The Duchess of Cambridge's engagement ring is a decadent vintage jewel that featured a halo of diamonds around a central diamond.





She wore this £66 Whistles dress

A source confirmed to HELLO! that the pretty brunette is to marry her boyfriend James, a hedge fund manager and the older brother of Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

The happy news comes less than a year after the couple first started dating, with reports stating that James popped the question last weekend during a romantic break in the Lake District.

James Matthews proposed with a stunning vintage rock





The engagement, which is said to have taken Pippa by complete surprise, has delighted her family. Her sister Kate and Kate's husband Prince William are said to be thrilled by the news, as are the bride-to-be's parents Carole and Michael Middleton.



Pippa and James first started dating back in 2012. Following their split, she dated banker Nico Jackson for three years but they ended their relationship last year, and in September there were rumours that she had rekindled her romance with James.