Beyoncé causes chaos as she goes shopping in Milan

Beyoncé made the most of her time in Italy by indulging in a spot of retail therapy with husband Jay Z on Monday. The superstar couple paid a visit to the Roberto Cavalli store in Milan ahead of Beyoncé's concert at the Stadio San Siro later that evening, and chaos quickly ensued when word spread that they were there.

While the store was closed especially for the occasion, fans gathered outside the doors poised with cameras and phones in a hope to catch a glimpse of Beyoncé and Jay Z.

Peter Dundas, Creative Director of Roberto Cavalli, shared a video of the crowds forming outside with fans screaming and jostling to get closer to the glass doors.

WHEN QUEEN BEY VISITS🐝🍋🐝🍋🐝 @beyonce #lovelyasalways #craaazycrowd #beyonce #theformationworldtour #cantwaitfortonight #thankyou❤️❤️❤️🦁

A video posted by Peter Dundas (@peter_dundas) on Jul 18, 2016 at 4:06am PDT

Peter Dundas shared a video from Beyoncé's visit to the store

"When Queen Bey visits @beyonce #lovelyasalways #craazycrowd #beyonce #theformationworldtour #cantwaitfortonight #thankyou," he captioned the video, which has since been viewed over 11,000 times.

Cavalli appears to be one of Beyoncé's favourite designers, and the singer wears a marigold yellow ruffled dress from the label in her Lemonade music video.

The 34-year-old is busy touring Europe as part of her Formation World Tour, but has taken the opportunity to enjoy her downtime and recently paid a visit to the Wimbledon finals in London.

The singer was in Milan for her Formation world tour

She performed in Milan on Monday evening with some of her famous friends in the crowd – John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who shared her excitement as she got ready to go to the show.

John posted a video of Chrissy kissing their baby daughter Luna while Beyoncé's Blue played in the background.

"Mommy getting ready for Beyoncé in Milan tonight!" he wrote.

Beyoncé will next move on to Paris on Thursday, before travelling to Denmark, Germany and Spain, where her European tour culminates.