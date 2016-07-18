You could own pieces from these A-Listers' wardrobes

Gwyneth Paltrow and some of her famous friends are selling off their clothes and accessories for the annual Celebrity Closet Sale on her lifestyle website goop. The actress has enlisted some of her closest friends including Drew Barrymore, Rachel Zoe and Anne Hathaway to open up their designer-filled wardrobes to raise money for charity.

The pieces are being sold on goop for as little as $35 (£26.40), with prices rising to $1,595 (£1204) for a Celine leather handbag owned by Drew Barrymore. Proceeds from the sale will go to children's charities DonorsChoose and Children's Rights.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Gwyneth Paltrow is selling off this Alaïa dress

A charity sale like no other, the collection includes designer pieces from the likes of Prada, Alexander Wang and Alaïa – Gwyneth is selling a dusky pink dress from the couturier for $1,095 (£825).

It also includes the Marc Jacobs dress worn by Anne Hathaway for her first red carpet appearance while expecting her baby boy, and a Givenchy handbag she admits she was reluctant to sell.

Anne Hathaway's Marc Jacobs dress is also up for sale

"Were this not for a good cause, I would hold on to this. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did. Note: Looks diminutive, but holds a surprising amount of stuff," Anne explained.

While Rachel Zoe donated pieces from her eponymous clothing label, Toby Maguire's wife Jennifer Meyer put together a "dream going-out outfit" including a diamond necklace from her jewellery collection.

Drew Barrymore is also contributing to the charity sale

Girls star Lena Dunham has also contributed to the sale, sharing personal stories about when and where she wore the pieces, and just what it is that makes them so special. Referring to a Miu Miu floral print top, she wrote: "This Miu Miu floral top was first worn on a trip to the Venice Film Festival. I had recently bleached my hair and felt like an Italian star as I boated around the canals. I love that it's equally at home with jeans or a great pencil skirt and heels."

Fancy snapping something up for yourself? The sale is available on goop.com now.