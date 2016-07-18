Kendall Jenner was a model girlfriend as she supported Jordan Clarkson at his basketball game at the weekend. The 20-year-old showed her relationship with the LA Lakers star is continuing to go from strength-to-strength as she sat in the crowd at his game on Sunday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was dressed down in a black crop top and denim shorts paired with a Saint Laurent black sailor hat. She was sat just a few rows behind her rumoured boyfriend, who was seen chatting to his teammate Nick Young on the bench.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kendall Jenner is reportedly dating LA Lakers player Jordan Clarkson

Kendall and Jordan have continued to keep us guessing about their relationship, but have been seen together on several occasions since they were first linked in April. In June Kendall appeared to confirm she was dating the NBA star when she posted a cryptic snap on Instagram, showing her wearing an oversized Lakers jacket – possibly Jordan's – and simply captioned it: "Put me in coach."

They also met up at Coachella Festival, and Kim Kardashian's little sister is said to be head-over-heels for 23-year-old Jordan. Around the same time Selena Gomez dropped the bomb that the star wasn't single.

A source told People: "They have been secretly dating for moths and are super into each other. He is super sweet and a gentleman and Kendall loves that."

Fans believed this Instagram snap was confirmation of their romance

It looks like Kendall is settling into the role of proud WAG with ease, after she and younger sister Kylie, 18, were spotted cheering on Jordan courtside shortly before reports of their relationship emerged.

A love for basketball players clearly runs in the family. Kim, 35, was famously married to Atlanta Hawks centre Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011, and 31-year-old Khloé married estranged husband, and former Lakers star, Lamar Odom in 2009.