Is this noughties trend set to make a comeback?

They were once a celebrity style staple, worn by the likes of Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears, but Juicy Couture velour tracksuits have long been out of the fashion spotlight – until now. The brand is celebrating 21 years of the iconic loungewear by reinventing it for the current style climate, complete with a new campaign called #TRACKISBACK.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Juicy Couture has launched its #TRACKISBACK campaign

"We're celebrating 21 years of our iconic tracksuit with a global girl squad of 21 models and influencers to share how they wear their Juicy Couture track," the brand captioned its new campaign images on Instagram.

While the Juicy fans of the noughties often paired theirs with Ugg boots, oversized sunglasses and 'it' bags, it appears the current style set are putting a modern twist on the track. Rather than wearing the tracksuit head-to-toe, many of the campaign stars choose to break it up, mixing one velour piece in with denim, chiffon and leather separates.

Atlanta de Cadenet is part of Juicy Couture's 21-strong global girl squad

With models including Atlanta de Cadenet and twins Tk Wonder and Cipriana Quann featuring in the campaign, Juicy Couture is making a strong case for a comeback.

But it was the Vetements AW16 show that returned the tracksuit to the public eye in a surprising way. Giving Juicy Couture its debut at a couture fashion show, diamante emblazoned leisurewear was featured on the runway alongside pieces from an eclectic mix of brands such as Levi's, Reebok, Dr Marten's and Manolo Blahnik.

Kim Kardashian was often spotted out in Juicy Couture tracksuits

So will we be seeing Kim Kardashian back in her beloved tracksuits any time soon? She isn't ruling it out. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has admitted she still has her original tracksuits, writing on her official website: "When I look back at old photos, I can't believe some of the outfits I used to wear!

"I was SO obsessed with those classic Juicy Couture tracksuits a few years ago, and had them in every colour. I still have all of mine, I can't let them go LOL!"